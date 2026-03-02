(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DFAS Director Assumption of Leadership

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Darrell Sydnor 

    Defense Finance and Accounting Service

    The Honorable Jay Hurst, acting comptroller for the War Department, swears in Mr. Jonathan Witter as the new director of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service on February 23, 2026.

    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

    Comptroller
    DFAS
    Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS)
    DFAS Defense Finance and Accounting Service
    ceremony

