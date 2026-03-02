The Honorable Jay Hurst, acting comptroller for the War Department, swears in Mr. Jonathan Witter as the new director of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service on February 23, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 18:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998450
|VIRIN:
|260223-D-PK188-9284
|Filename:
|DOD_111559748
|Length:
|00:26:40
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAS Director Assumption of Leadership, by Darrell Sydnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.