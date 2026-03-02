First Team innovates close-quarter combat drones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998448" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Cavalry Division Innovation Lab develops drone technology First Team Troopers can use on the battlefield at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026. This drone, built in-house, is capable of infiltrating an enemy position by breaking through glass and dropping an explosive device. The lab will continue to innovate, with a goal of working with other U.S. Army units and their transformation efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)