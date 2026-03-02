(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Cavalry Division Innovation Lab develops drone technology First Team Troopers can use on the battlefield at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026. This drone, built in-house, is capable of infiltrating an enemy position by breaking through glass and dropping an explosive device. The lab will continue to innovate, with a goal of working with other U.S. Army units and their transformation efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998448
    VIRIN: 260227-A-JN384-9871
    Filename: DOD_111559645
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    This work, First Team innovates close-quarter combat drones, by SGT Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    innovation
    FirstTeam
    glass
    Drone and Robotics
    3D printed drone
    Glass breaking drone

