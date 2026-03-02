Exercise Sentry South 26-2
B-Roll of 146 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, conducting an aeromedical evacuation exercise with a C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard during exercise Sentry South 26-2, Gulfport, Mississippi, February 23, 2026.
Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.
U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright, 146th Airlift Wing, California
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998446
|VIRIN:
|260223-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111559627
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 146 AES medevac exercise on C-130J for Sentry South 26-2, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.