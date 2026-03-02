(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Restoration Milestone

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel restoration reached two new milestones as teams began to reinstall the building’s cladding and iconic stained-glass panels. This brings the project a step closer to completion. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and the U.S. Air Force Academy)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 16:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998443
    VIRIN: 260219-F-GD062-6657
    Filename: DOD_111559611
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: TEXAS, US

    United States Air Force Academy
    Cadet Chapel
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    AFICC

