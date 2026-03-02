The U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel restoration reached two new milestones as teams began to reinstall the building’s cladding and iconic stained-glass panels. This brings the project a step closer to completion. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and the U.S. Air Force Academy)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 16:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998443
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-GD062-6657
|Filename:
|DOD_111559611
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Restoration Milestone, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.