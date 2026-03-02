(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force District of Washington Mission Video

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Caitlyn Simmons 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The Mission of AFDW is Contingency Response, Ceremonial Honors, and Operational Support across the Nation's Capital and Worldwide.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 18:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998441
    VIRIN: 250226-F-LG996-9630
    PIN: 900248
    Filename: DOD_111559582
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    AFDW

