    Day in the Life Michael Crain

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance employee begins the day before sunrise, preparing equipment and inspecting facilities to ensure the lake and surrounding infrastructure remain safe and operational for the public. This "Day in the Life" highlights the dedication and skill required to support water resource management and public safety every day.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998435
    VIRIN: 250602-A-KL057-1383
    Filename: DOD_111559528
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, Day in the Life Michael Crain, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Louisville District
    USACE

