Day in the Life Michael Crain

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance employee begins the day before sunrise, preparing equipment and inspecting facilities to ensure the lake and surrounding infrastructure remain safe and operational for the public. This "Day in the Life" highlights the dedication and skill required to support water resource management and public safety every day.