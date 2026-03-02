(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rough River Fish Habitat

    LOUISVILLE, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    A brief look at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers effort to improve fish habitat at Rough River Lake by placing fish structures in the water. These structures provide shelter and breeding areas that help support a healthy fish population. The project helps preserve the lake's ecosystem while enhancing fishing opportunities for visitors.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998427
    VIRIN: 250701-A-KL057-1232
    Filename: DOD_111559363
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: LOUISVILLE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rough River Fish Habitat, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisville District
    US ARMY CORPS O FENGINEERS
    rough river lake
    USACE

