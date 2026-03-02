Rough River Fish Habitat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A brief look at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers effort to improve fish habitat at Rough River Lake by placing fish structures in the water. These structures provide shelter and breeding areas that help support a healthy fish population. The project helps preserve the lake's ecosystem while enhancing fishing opportunities for visitors.