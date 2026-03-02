A brief look at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers effort to improve fish habitat at Rough River Lake by placing fish structures in the water. These structures provide shelter and breeding areas that help support a healthy fish population. The project helps preserve the lake's ecosystem while enhancing fishing opportunities for visitors.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998427
|VIRIN:
|250701-A-KL057-1232
|Filename:
|DOD_111559363
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rough River Fish Habitat, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.