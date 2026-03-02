(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Water Safety PSA No Swimming on Beach

    LOUISVILLE, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    A brief highlight of the dangers of swimming near dams and water management structures. Strong currents and sudden water releases can occur without warning, creating life-threating incidents. Also reminds the public swimming in undesignated areas of Corps parks can be dangerous. Always swim in designated areas and follow posted safety signs.

