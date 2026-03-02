Water Safety PSA No Swimming on Beach

A brief highlight of the dangers of swimming near dams and water management structures. Strong currents and sudden water releases can occur without warning, creating life-threating incidents. Also reminds the public swimming in undesignated areas of Corps parks can be dangerous. Always swim in designated areas and follow posted safety signs.
|11.01.2025
|03.05.2026 14:51
|Video Productions
|998426
|251101-A-KL057-6710
|DOD_111559333
|00:00:55
|LOUISVILLE, US
|0
|0
