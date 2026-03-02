Branch Night - Class of 2026 Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998423" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Branch Night - Class of 2026: The Regiment welcomes a new generation of Signal Leaders



WEST POINT, N.Y. -- On Wednesday night, our Signal Leadership team proudly welcomed the next cohort of future Army communicators during the Branch Night ceremony for the West Point Class of 2026, held at Eisenhower Hall.



Col. Julia M. Donley, the 43rd Chief of Signal and Signal School Commandant, Command Sgt. Maj. Lisa M. Gandy, the 26th Signal Regimental Command Sergeant Major, and Capt. Christopher Elkington, the 25A Career Program Manager, stood alongside Cadets as they opened their long-awaited envelopes, revealing the branches they will soon lead.



As insignia were pinned and cheers filled the hall, forty-one talented Cadets from the academy were selected for the #SignalCorps as their basic branch, and they looked ahead to their next milestone: the Signal Basic Officer Leader Course (SBOLC) after commissioning in May 2026. Their selection reflects not only academic and physical excellence but also a commitment to serve as the backbone of the Army’s information advantage.



Branch Night is more than just a ceremony; it is a significant moment when Cadets discover their place within the profession of arms. Whether choosing Signal, Cyber, Infantry, Intelligence, or other branches, this night is one of the most defining events of their 47-month journey at West Point.



To our future Signaleers—congratulations! Your careers as Signal Corps officers are about to begin, and the Regiment is ready to welcome you with pride and purpose.



Patria Pro Vigilans!



(Video by Tai Doick, U.S. Army Signal School)