KITTERY, Maine (Dec. 12, 2025) — B-roll video of the improved Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773). The submarine departed Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to conduct sea trials. The submarine underwent major repairs, structural inspections, and the replacement of mechanical and electrical systems, extending its service life and ensuring the Navy’s long-term fleet readiness.
(US Navy video by Jordon Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998422
|VIRIN:
|251212-N-ND002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111559217
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Departure B-roll (4k h264), by Jordon Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.