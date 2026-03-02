(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Departure B-roll (4k h264)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Jordon Johnson 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Dec. 12, 2025) — B-roll video of the improved Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773). The submarine departed Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to conduct sea trials. The submarine underwent major repairs, structural inspections, and the replacement of mechanical and electrical systems, extending its service life and ensuring the Navy’s long-term fleet readiness.
    (US Navy video by Jordon Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998422
    VIRIN: 251212-N-ND002-1001
    Filename: DOD_111559217
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Departure B-roll (4k h264), by Jordon Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video