Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point received training from Army veterinary specialists to administer first aid to four-pawed warfighters in late February, 2026.
Corpsmen from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point partnered with Soldiers from the Veterinary Readiness Activity, Fort Bragg to learn the basics of Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care, familiarizing themselves with the unique aspects of providing battlefield medicine to Military Working Dogs.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 13:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|998401
|VIRIN:
|260226-O-KJ310-6984
|PIN:
|02262026
|Filename:
|DOD_111559043
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We Keep the Four-Pawed Warfighter in the Fight: Cherry Point Sailors Train with Army Veterinary Specialists, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.