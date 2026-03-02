We Keep the Four-Pawed Warfighter in the Fight: Cherry Point Sailors Train with Army Veterinary Specialists

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998401" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point received training from Army veterinary specialists to administer first aid to four-pawed warfighters in late February, 2026.



Corpsmen from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point partnered with Soldiers from the Veterinary Readiness Activity, Fort Bragg to learn the basics of Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care, familiarizing themselves with the unique aspects of providing battlefield medicine to Military Working Dogs.