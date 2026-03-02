(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    We Keep the Four-Pawed Warfighter in the Fight: Cherry Point Sailors Train with Army Veterinary Specialists

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point received training from Army veterinary specialists to administer first aid to four-pawed warfighters in late February, 2026.

    Corpsmen from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point partnered with Soldiers from the Veterinary Readiness Activity, Fort Bragg to learn the basics of Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care, familiarizing themselves with the unique aspects of providing battlefield medicine to Military Working Dogs.

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

