146 AES conductsaeromedical evacuation exercise with 139 AW C-130 Hercules, Missouri ANG

Exercise Sentry South 26-2
B-Roll of 146 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, conducting an aeromedical evacuation exercise with a C-130 Hercules, assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi
February 27, 2026.
Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.
U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright, 146th Airlift Wing, California
