(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    146 AES conductsaeromedical evacuation exercise with 139 AW C-130 Hercules, Missouri ANG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Exercise Sentry South 26-2

    B-Roll of 146 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, conducting an aeromedical evacuation exercise with a C-130 Hercules, assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi
    February 27, 2026.

    Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.

    U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright, 146th Airlift Wing, California

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998358
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111558746
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146 AES conductsaeromedical evacuation exercise with 139 AW C-130 Hercules, Missouri ANG, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    C-130 "Hercules"
    MEDEVAC Drill
    139AW
    146AES
    Sentry South 26-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video