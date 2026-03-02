Sentry South 26-2 Endex

Sentry South 26-2 took place from Feb. 20th - March 6th across both the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, and the Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Dawson Carter)
