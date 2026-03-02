(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sentry South 26-2 Endex

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Dawson Carter 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Sentry South 26-2 took place from Feb. 20th - March 6th across both the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, and the Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Dawson Carter)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 11:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998353
    VIRIN: 260305-Z-EL358-1001
    Filename: DOD_111558699
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: US

