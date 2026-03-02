(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Forces Conduct Precision Strikes in Iran

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.04.2026

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. forces conduct precision strikes in Iran, targeting the Iranian regime's command and control facilities, air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998349
    VIRIN: 260304-D-D0477-1005
    Filename: DOD_111558663
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Conduct Precision Strikes in Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

