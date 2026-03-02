Don't Wait in Line

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tired of waiting in line at the pharmacy? What if you could skip the wait and get your medications faster?



Discover how Irwin Army Community Hospital's Q-Anywhere service is changing the pharmacy experience. In this 90-second video, SFC Nixon explains how you can use this virtual queuing system to activate your new prescriptions from anywhere. Learn how to join the virtual line, get notified when your prescription is ready, and head straight to the express pickup window.



Your time is valuable. Click play to find out how you can make your next pharmacy visit smoother and more convenient than ever before



Music title "Electric Dreams" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.