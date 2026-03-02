Don't Wait in Line

Tired of waiting in line at the pharmacy? What if you could skip the wait and get your medications faster?
Discover how Irwin Army Community Hospital's Q-Anywhere service is changing the pharmacy experience. In this 90-second video, SFC Nixon explains how you can use this virtual queuing system to activate your new prescriptions from anywhere. Learn how to join the virtual line, get notified when your prescription is ready, and head straight to the express pickup window.
Your time is valuable. Click play to find out how you can make your next pharmacy visit smoother and more convenient than ever before
Music title "Electric Dreams" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 11:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998339
|VIRIN:
|260305-D-JU906-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111558544
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
