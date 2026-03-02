(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Don't Wait in Line

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Tired of waiting in line at the pharmacy? What if you could skip the wait and get your medications faster?

    Discover how Irwin Army Community Hospital's Q-Anywhere service is changing the pharmacy experience. In this 90-second video, SFC Nixon explains how you can use this virtual queuing system to activate your new prescriptions from anywhere. Learn how to join the virtual line, get notified when your prescription is ready, and head straight to the express pickup window.

    Your time is valuable. Click play to find out how you can make your next pharmacy visit smoother and more convenient than ever before

    Music title "Electric Dreams" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 11:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998339
    VIRIN: 260305-D-JU906-1000
    Filename: DOD_111558544
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Prescriptions
    Q-Anywhere

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video