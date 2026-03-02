VMM-261 transports U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, transport Marines with 2nd MAW, from Whitehouse Naval Outlying Field to Cecil Airport, Florida, Feb. 21, 2026. MAG-29 Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise is a multi-week exercise designed to distribute command and control of aviation forces, pushing authorities to the lowest levels while keeping forces moving between airfields and air sites. MAG-29 DAO Exercise is set to take place across the southeastern U.S. and Caribbean, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and The Bahamas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)
