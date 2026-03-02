(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-261 transports U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, transport Marines with 2nd MAW, from Whitehouse Naval Outlying Field to Cecil Airport, Florida, Feb. 21, 2026. MAG-29 Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise is a multi-week exercise designed to distribute command and control of aviation forces, pushing authorities to the lowest levels while keeping forces moving between airfields and air sites. MAG-29 DAO Exercise is set to take place across the southeastern U.S. and Caribbean, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and The Bahamas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998336
    VIRIN: 260222-M-NT273-2001
    Filename: DOD_111558515
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-261 transports U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW, by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviation training
    USMCNews
    marines
    MAG-29 DAO Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video