Phil Stitzinger, Emergency Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, discusses U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood response procedures in Buffalo, New York, March 4, 2026. The video highlights how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prepares for and responds to flooding events to protect communities, infrastructure, and critical resources (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998332
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-FB511-8828
|Filename:
|DOD_111558464
|Length:
|00:14:07
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flood Response Procedures, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
