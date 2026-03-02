(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flood Response Procedures

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Phil Stitzinger, Emergency Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, discusses U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood response procedures in Buffalo, New York, March 4, 2026. The video highlights how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prepares for and responds to flooding events to protect communities, infrastructure, and critical resources (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 10:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flood Response Procedures, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Emergency Managament
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers

