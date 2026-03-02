video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Phil Stitzinger, Emergency Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, discusses U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood response procedures in Buffalo, New York, March 4, 2026. The video highlights how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prepares for and responds to flooding events to protect communities, infrastructure, and critical resources (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).