Army Trials 2026 - Adaptive athletes take the court in sitting volleyball showdown

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998331" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wounded, ill and injured active-duty Soldiers and veterans compete in a sitting volleyball tournament March 4, 2026, at Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center, Fort Bliss, Texas, during the 2026 Army Recovery Care Program’s Army Trials. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Graf)