Army Trials 2026 - Adaptive athletes take the court in sitting volleyball showdown

Wounded, ill and injured active-duty Soldiers and veterans compete in a sitting volleyball tournament March 4, 2026, at Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center, Fort Bliss, Texas, during the 2026 Army Recovery Care Program’s Army Trials. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Michael Graf)
|03.04.2026
|03.05.2026 09:43
|Video Productions
|998328
|260304-A-VF492-1519
|100021
|DOD_111558366
|00:00:26
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
