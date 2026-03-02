(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Trials 2026 - Adaptive athletes take the court in sitting volleyball showdown

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Wounded, ill and injured active-duty Soldiers and veterans compete in a sitting volleyball tournament March 4, 2026, at Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center, Fort Bliss, Texas, during the 2026 Army Recovery Care Program’s Army Trials. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Michael Graf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 09:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998328
    VIRIN: 260304-A-VF492-1519
    PIN: 100021
    Filename: DOD_111558366
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Trials 2026 - Adaptive athletes take the court in sitting volleyball showdown, by SGT Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyTrials
    TeamArmy
    StillInTheFight
    AT26
    ArmyTrials2026
    AdaptiveSport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video