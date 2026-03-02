(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airmen train Rope and Rescue at Vasco Nunez de Balboa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    03.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Airmen and members of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval participate in rope and rescue training at Vasco Nunez de Balboa, Panama, March 4, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998327
    VIRIN: 260304-A-UJ512-7700
    Filename: DOD_111558363
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen train Rope and Rescue at Vasco Nunez de Balboa, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron
    818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video