U.S. Airmen and members of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval participate in rope and rescue training at Vasco Nunez de Balboa, Panama, March 4, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998327
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-UJ512-7700
|Filename:
|DOD_111558363
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Airmen train Rope and Rescue at Vasco Nunez de Balboa, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.