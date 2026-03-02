(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Diana Salgado 

    War.gov         

    Video covering week ten for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW Video by Combat Graphics Specialist Marine Cpl Diana Salgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 09:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 998326
    VIRIN: 260305-M-VM063-4566
    Filename: DOD_111558357
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 10, by Cpl Diana Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military history
    American Military History
    Department of War (DOW)
    Freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video