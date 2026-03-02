U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct table five of the combat marksmanship program during Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at Reconnaissance Camp, Sattahip District, Thailand, March 1, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 08:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998317
|VIRIN:
|260301-M-FG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111558278
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Task Force Ashland Marines Conduct Table 5 During Exercise Cobra Gold 26, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
