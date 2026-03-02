(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Marines Conduct Table 5 During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct table five of the combat marksmanship program during Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at Reconnaissance Camp, Sattahip District, Thailand, March 1, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998317
    VIRIN: 260301-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111558278
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines Conduct Table 5 During Exercise Cobra Gold 26, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COBRA GOLD
    I MEF
    USS ASHLAND
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH
    CG26

