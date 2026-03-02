(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade trains with Dutch Allies at AMTEC 26-01

    GERMANY

    02.13.2026

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Chase Peters 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aviation operations during Aviation Maneuver Training Exercise Center (AMTEC) 26-01 at Celle, Germany, Feb. 13, 2026. 2th CAB’s participation in AMTEC 26-01 demonstrates the brigade’s commitment to training alongside NATO allies to ensure a ready force capable of maintaining stability throughout the European theater. 12th CAB provides V Corps with a lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting power across the European and African areas of responsibility to deter aggression and defeat near-peer adversaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 08:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998314
    VIRIN: 260214-A-CP640-9080
    Filename: DOD_111558264
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade trains with Dutch Allies at AMTEC 26-01, by CW2 Chase Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

