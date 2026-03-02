12th Combat Aviation Brigade trains with Dutch Allies at AMTEC 26-01

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aviation operations during Aviation Maneuver Training Exercise Center (AMTEC) 26-01 at Celle, Germany, Feb. 13, 2026. 2th CAB’s participation in AMTEC 26-01 demonstrates the brigade’s commitment to training alongside NATO allies to ensure a ready force capable of maintaining stability throughout the European theater. 12th CAB provides V Corps with a lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting power across the European and African areas of responsibility to deter aggression and defeat near-peer adversaries.