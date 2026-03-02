12th Combat Aviation Brigade trains with Dutch Allies at AMTEC 26-01

Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aviation operations during Aviation Maneuver Training Exercise Center (AMTEC) 26-01 at Celle, Germany, Feb. 13, 2026. 2th CAB’s participation in AMTEC 26-01 demonstrates the brigade’s commitment to training alongside NATO allies to ensure a ready force capable of maintaining stability throughout the European theater. 12th CAB provides V Corps with a lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting power across the European and African areas of responsibility to deter aggression and defeat near-peer adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 08:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998314
|VIRIN:
|260214-A-CP640-9080
|Filename:
|DOD_111558264
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
