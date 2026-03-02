B-Roll: Task Force Ashland Conducts Counter Landing Defense During Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a counter landing operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
