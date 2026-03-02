video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers in the Army Recovery Care Program compete in a shot put and discus competition March 3, 2026, at the Omar Bradley Sports Complex at Fort Bliss as part of Army Trials 2026. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)