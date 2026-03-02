(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers in the Army Recovery Care Program compete in a shot put and discus

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers in the Army Recovery Care Program compete in a shot put and discus competition March 3, 2026, at the Omar Bradley Sports Complex at Fort Bliss as part of Army Trials 2026. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 22:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998297
    VIRIN: 260305-A-XG428-7786
    Filename: DOD_111557828
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers in the Army Recovery Care Program compete in a shot put and discus, by SGT Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Army Trials
    Army Recovery Care Program
    ArmyTrials2026
    24TPASE Army Trials

