    U.S. and Royal Thai Navies freefall during CG26

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.26.2026

    Video by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    CHON BURI, Thailand (Feb. 27, 2026) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and Royal Thai Navy sailors 5 conduct freefall jump operations as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Chon Buri, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. (U.S. Navy video by Natasha Ninete)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 21:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998296
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-NN671-1001
    PIN: 260227
    Filename: DOD_111557808
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Royal Thai Navies freefall during CG26, by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Royal Thai Navy
    CTF 75
    EOD
    NECC
    CG26

