U.S. and Royal Thai Navies freefall during CG26

CHON BURI, Thailand (Feb. 27, 2026) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and Royal Thai Navy sailors 5 conduct freefall jump operations as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Chon Buri, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. (U.S. Navy video by Natasha Ninete)
