Reel: 135th Army Band Performs at Balboa Academy and Omar Park

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, perform for students at Balboa Academy and at an event hosted at Omar Park in Panama City, Panama, March 2, 2026. The activity reinforces the long-standing partnership between the Missouri Army National Guard and Panama by fostering collaboration and information exchange between U.S. personnel and Panamanian counterparts. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)



Copyright free music provided by non-subscription based source.

Music: Little Wishes by Tokyo Music Walker https://soundcloud.com/user-356546060

License: Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0