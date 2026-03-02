U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, perform for students at Balboa Academy and at an event hosted at Omar Park in Panama City, Panama, March 2, 2026. The activity reinforces the long-standing partnership between the Missouri Army National Guard and Panama by fostering collaboration and information exchange between U.S. personnel and Panamanian counterparts. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
Copyright free music provided by non-subscription based source.
Music: Little Wishes by Tokyo Music Walker https://soundcloud.com/user-356546060
License: Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 19:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998273
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-GF241-6291
|Filename:
|DOD_111557470
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Hometown:
|SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reel: 135th Army Band Performs at Balboa Academy and Omar Park, by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.