(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    135th Army Band Performs at Omar Park in Panama City, Panama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    03.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, perform during an event hosted at Omar Park in Panama City, Panama, March 2, 2026. The activity reinforces the long-standing partnership between the Missouri Army National Guard and Panama by fostering collaboration and information exchange between U.S. personnel and Panamanian counterparts. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998271
    VIRIN: 260302-A-GF241-6717
    Filename: DOD_111557451
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 135th Army Band Performs at Omar Park in Panama City, Panama, by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Missouri Army National Guard
    135th Army Band
    Partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video