    Shooting Competition Torch Week 2026

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Anthony Opromolla 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Soldiers from across the 1st Armored Division participate in a trap shooting competition March 4, 2026, during Torch Week 2026 at Fort Bliss, Texas. The event tested marksmanship and composure while strengthening camaraderie and esprit de corps across the division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Opromolla)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998267
    VIRIN: 260304-A-XE136-1001
    Filename: DOD_111557443
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shooting Competition Torch Week 2026, by SPC Anthony Opromolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iron Soldiers
    Operation Torch
    24TPASE
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    TorchWeek2026

