Shooting Competition Torch Week 2026

U.S. Soldiers from across the 1st Armored Division participate in a trap shooting competition March 4, 2026, during Torch Week 2026 at Fort Bliss, Texas. The event tested marksmanship and composure while strengthening camaraderie and esprit de corps across the division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Opromolla)