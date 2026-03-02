1st. Lt. Jeffery Galupa speaks about Torch Week CrossFit

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jeffrey Galupa, assigned to 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, speaks about how the Torch Week CrossFit competition increases esprit de corps and physical fitness at 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Combat Team Parade Field, at Fort Bliss, Texas March 4, 2026. Jeffrey spoke about the effectiveness CrossFit can have to build unit cohesion and esprit de corps while honoring past and present Iron Soldiers during Torch Week.
The 1st Armored Division’s Torch Week is an annual event commemorating the division’s role in the World War II invasion of North Africa in 1942, known as Operation Torch. Iron Soldiers celebrate the division’s history and honor the everlasting legacy of the Iron Soldiers that came before them through a week-long celebration with competitions and morale boosting events that demonstrate physical fitness, promote camaraderie, and foster a climate of winning throughout the organization. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sean Hoch)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 18:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|998260
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-UE536-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111557337
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
