Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza 2026: Reel

U.S. Service Members and Panamanian security partners participate in Tour Firmeza, hosting school supply giveaways, parades, and live stage performances in Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. Tour Firmeza is a community event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Richard Morgan)