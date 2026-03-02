(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    West Point Graduate 1LT Tia Morris Leads M109A7 Paladin Platoon at Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    1st. Lt. Tia Morris, a graduate of the United States Military Academy, serves as a platoon leader with 4-1 Field Artillery at Fort Bliss, where she leads Soldiers operating the M109A7 Paladin. She poke to Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, Feb. 24, 2026, to discuss her motivation to serve.

    Choosing to branch Field Artillery, Morris embraced the responsibility of leading a platoon tasked with employing one of the Army’s most advanced self-propelled howitzers. The M109A7 requires a highly trained crew working in unison to maneuver, maintain, and deliver precise indirect fires in support of ground forces.

    From her time as a cadet at West Point to her role in the desert training areas of Dona Ana, Morris has remained focused on servant leadership and readiness. She works alongside her Soldiers in the motor pool and in the field, reinforcing the standards and discipline required to operate complex combat systems.

    Through technical proficiency and trust in her team, Morris and her platoon continue to strengthen the war fighting capability of 4-1 Field Artillery and the greater Fort Bliss community.

