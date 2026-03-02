West Point Graduate 1LT Tia Morris Leads M109A7 Paladin Platoon at Fort Bliss

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998256" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st. Lt. Tia Morris, a graduate of the United States Military Academy, serves as a platoon leader with 4-1 Field Artillery at Fort Bliss, where she leads Soldiers operating the M109A7 Paladin. She poke to Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, Feb. 24, 2026, to discuss her motivation to serve.



Choosing to branch Field Artillery, Morris embraced the responsibility of leading a platoon tasked with employing one of the Army’s most advanced self-propelled howitzers. The M109A7 requires a highly trained crew working in unison to maneuver, maintain, and deliver precise indirect fires in support of ground forces.



From her time as a cadet at West Point to her role in the desert training areas of Dona Ana, Morris has remained focused on servant leadership and readiness. She works alongside her Soldiers in the motor pool and in the field, reinforcing the standards and discipline required to operate complex combat systems.



Through technical proficiency and trust in her team, Morris and her platoon continue to strengthen the war fighting capability of 4-1 Field Artillery and the greater Fort Bliss community.