    1st Armored Division Soldiers compete in Torch Week CrossFit competition

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Sean Hoch 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Soldiers across the Fort Bliss installation participate in the Torch Week CrossFit competition at 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Parade Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, March 4, 2026. As a way to honor past and present Iron Soldiers, build esprit de corps, and improve physical fitness, Soldiers performed deadlifts, burpees, tire flips, pull-ups, and kettlebell runs, which translates to performance in combat situations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sean Hoch)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998255
    VIRIN: 260304-A-UE536-1001
    Filename: DOD_111557235
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 1st Armored Division Soldiers compete in Torch Week CrossFit competition, by SPC Sean Hoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iron Soldiers
    Operation Torch
    24TPASE
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    Torchweek2026

