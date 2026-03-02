1st Armored Division Soldiers compete in Torch Week CrossFit competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers across the Fort Bliss installation participate in the Torch Week CrossFit competition at 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Parade Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, March 4, 2026. As a way to honor past and present Iron Soldiers, build esprit de corps, and improve physical fitness, Soldiers performed deadlifts, burpees, tire flips, pull-ups, and kettlebell runs, which translates to performance in combat situations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sean Hoch)