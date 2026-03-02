U.S. Soldiers across the Fort Bliss installation participate in the Torch Week CrossFit competition at 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Parade Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, March 4, 2026. As a way to honor past and present Iron Soldiers, build esprit de corps, and improve physical fitness, Soldiers performed deadlifts, burpees, tire flips, pull-ups, and kettlebell runs, which translates to performance in combat situations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sean Hoch)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998255
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-UE536-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111557235
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Division Soldiers compete in Torch Week CrossFit competition, by SPC Sean Hoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.