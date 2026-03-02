10th Group, 4-10 Advanced Drone Course

Green Berets assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in a three-week Advance Drone at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 2026. The course trained Green Berets alongside the 4th Infantry Division to properly employ drones in support of Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) systems and mission command during large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz).
|02.27.2026
|03.04.2026 17:03
|PSA
|998253
|260227-A-AY818-6940
|DOD_111557223
|00:00:50
|COLORADO, US
|0
|0
