    10th Group, 4-10 Advanced Drone Course

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz and Sgt. Zachary Myers

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Green Berets assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in a three-week Advance Drone at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 2026. The course trained Green Berets alongside the 4th Infantry Division to properly employ drones in support of Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) systems and mission command during large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 17:03
    Category: PSA
    Location: COLORADO, US

    TAGS

    drone
    10thSFG(A)
    Originals
    4id
    Special Forces

