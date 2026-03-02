(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combatives Tournament

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jerron Bruce 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Parker, an Army Combatives referee and clinician assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, speaks on his experience refereeing the 2026 1st Armored Division Torch Week Combatives Tournament inside Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 3, 2026. Parker considers Combatives to be the pinnacle sport for Torch Week 2026 because it builds esprit de corps and allows Soldiers to practice and present their combat skills safely.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 19:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 998252
    VIRIN: 260304-A-HP253-2366
    Filename: DOD_111557219
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatives Tournament, by SGT Jerron Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iron Soldiers
    Operation Torch
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    TorchWeek2026

