U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Parker, an Army Combatives referee and clinician assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, speaks on his experience refereeing the 2026 1st Armored Division Torch Week Combatives Tournament inside Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 3, 2026. Parker considers Combatives to be the pinnacle sport for Torch Week 2026 because it builds esprit de corps and allows Soldiers to practice and present their combat skills safely.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 19:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|998252
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-HP253-2366
|Filename:
|DOD_111557219
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combatives Tournament, by SGT Jerron Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
