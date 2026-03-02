Combatives Tournament 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kyle Trujillo, the Torch Week 2026 Combatives Tournament director and chief of referees assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, speaks about the tournament March 3, 2026, inside Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center at Fort Bliss, Texas. Trujillo spoke about the Army Combatives history and how it builds esprit de corps by allowing Soldiers to showcase their skills and simulate the stress of combat.