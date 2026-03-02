U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kyle Trujillo, the Torch Week 2026 Combatives Tournament director and chief of referees assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, speaks about the tournament March 3, 2026, inside Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center at Fort Bliss, Texas. Trujillo spoke about the Army Combatives history and how it builds esprit de corps by allowing Soldiers to showcase their skills and simulate the stress of combat.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 19:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|998251
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-HP253-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111557214
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combatives Tournament 2026, by SGT Jerron Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
