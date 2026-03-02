(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combatives Tournament 2026

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jerron Bruce 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kyle Trujillo, the Torch Week 2026 Combatives Tournament director and chief of referees assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, speaks about the tournament March 3, 2026, inside Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center at Fort Bliss, Texas. Trujillo spoke about the Army Combatives history and how it builds esprit de corps by allowing Soldiers to showcase their skills and simulate the stress of combat.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 19:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 998251
    VIRIN: 260304-A-HP253-1002
    Filename: DOD_111557214
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Iron Soldiers
    Operation Torch
    24TPASE
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    TorchWeek2026

