U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park rangers and mechanics conduct monthly maintenance testing at Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, March 2, 2026. The testing ensures the dam’s mechanical systems remain fully operational and ready to support flood risk management and public safety missions (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998220
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-FB511-6879
|Filename:
|DOD_111556919
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter and Maintenance Testing at Mount Morris Dam B-Roll, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
