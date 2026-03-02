An American Forces Network Armed Forces Report video highlighting news around the Department of War, Feb. 19-26, 2026. Headlines include a Navy ice training exercise, Army's inaugural drone competition, Bamboo Eagle 26-1, and Sentry South 26-2. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 13:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|998210
|VIRIN:
|260227-D-KE770-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111556825
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Armed Forces Report February 27, 2026, by A1C Ricardo Azucena-Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.