(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Armed Forces Report February 20, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Azucena-Sandoval 

    AFN OCONUS CI Production

    An American Forces Network Armed Forces Report video highlighting news around the Department of War, Feb 9-13, 2026. Headlines include the transport of a nuclear reactor to Hill AFB, the C-130 Weapons System Council, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02, and Marine-led live fire arms training.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 998209
    VIRIN: 260220-D-KE770-1001
    Filename: DOD_111556800
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Armed Forces Report February 20, 2026, by A1C Ricardo Azucena-Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JPMRC
    Weapons System Council
    C-130
    Ward 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video