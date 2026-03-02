An American Forces Network Armed Forces Report video highlighting news around the Department of War, Jan. 24-30, 2026. Headlines include U.S. Army M7 rifle fielding program, annual U.S. Navy Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercise, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit simulated strait transit training, U.S. Air Force water survival training, and U.S. Space Force GPS III space vehicle launch. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 13:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|998208
|VIRIN:
|260206-N-ME861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111556792
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Armed Forces Report February 6, 2026, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
