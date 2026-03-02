(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Armed Forces Report February 6, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    AFN Broadcast Center

    An American Forces Network Armed Forces Report video highlighting news around the Department of War, Jan. 24-30, 2026. Headlines include U.S. Army M7 rifle fielding program, annual U.S. Navy Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercise, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit simulated strait transit training, U.S. Air Force water survival training, and U.S. Space Force GPS III space vehicle launch. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist James Finney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 998208
    VIRIN: 260206-N-ME861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111556792
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Armed Forces Report February 6, 2026, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Solid Curtain Citadel Shield
    11thMEU
    Water Survilval Training
    Fielding and Training
    AFN
    GPS III SV09

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video