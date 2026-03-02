(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Armored Division compete in multiple weightlifting and CrossFit

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Treavon Triplett 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division compete in multiple weightlifting and CrossFit events on March 3, 2026, during the Torch Week 2026 Strongman Competition at Ironworks Gym East at Fort Bliss, Texas. Iron Soldiers from across the 1st Armored Division participated in the division’s annual Torch Week, taking part in military and sporting competitions, demonstrations and celebrations designed to build morale across the units, strengthen family readiness and fortify unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Treavon Triplett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998207
    VIRIN: 260303-A-RA035-3686
    Filename: DOD_111556784
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Division compete in multiple weightlifting and CrossFit, by SGT Treavon Triplett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iron Soldiers
    Operation Torch
    1st Armored Division
    24TPASE Torch Week
    Torch Week 2026

