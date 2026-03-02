video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division compete in multiple weightlifting and CrossFit events on March 3, 2026, during the Torch Week 2026 Strongman Competition at Ironworks Gym East at Fort Bliss, Texas. Iron Soldiers from across the 1st Armored Division participated in the division’s annual Torch Week, taking part in military and sporting competitions, demonstrations and celebrations designed to build morale across the units, strengthen family readiness and fortify unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Treavon Triplett)