Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division compete in multiple weightlifting and CrossFit events on March 3, 2026, during the Torch Week 2026 Strongman Competition at Ironworks Gym East at Fort Bliss, Texas. Iron Soldiers from across the 1st Armored Division participated in the division’s annual Torch Week, taking part in military and sporting competitions, demonstrations and celebrations designed to build morale across the units, strengthen family readiness and fortify unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Treavon Triplett)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998207
|VIRIN:
|260303-A-RA035-3686
|Filename:
|DOD_111556784
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Armored Division compete in multiple weightlifting and CrossFit, by SGT Treavon Triplett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
