    Interviews: USACE Joins Potomac Interceptor Collapse Response

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by David Adams and David Gray

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provide brief interviews during the first days of the federal response to the Potomac Interceptor sewer line collapse, February 2026.

    [0:00-0:45] Capt. Samantha Bell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District
    [0:46-1:42] Col. Francis Pera, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander
    [1:43-2:29] Willem Helms, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters Director of Contingency Operations (Acting)

    (U.S. Army footage by David Adams and David Gray)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 998205
    VIRIN: 260227-A-SE916-8941
    Filename: DOD_111556781
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interviews: USACE Joins Potomac Interceptor Collapse Response, by David Adams and David Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

