Interviews: USACE Joins Potomac Interceptor Collapse Response

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provide brief interviews during the first days of the federal response to the Potomac Interceptor sewer line collapse, February 2026.



[0:00-0:45] Capt. Samantha Bell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

[0:46-1:42] Col. Francis Pera, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander

[1:43-2:29] Willem Helms, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters Director of Contingency Operations (Acting)



(U.S. Army footage by David Adams and David Gray)