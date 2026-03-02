Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provide brief interviews during the first days of the federal response to the Potomac Interceptor sewer line collapse, February 2026.
[0:00-0:45] Capt. Samantha Bell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District
[0:46-1:42] Col. Francis Pera, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander
[1:43-2:29] Willem Helms, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters Director of Contingency Operations (Acting)
(U.S. Army footage by David Adams and David Gray)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 13:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|998205
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-SE916-8941
|Filename:
|DOD_111556781
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interviews: USACE Joins Potomac Interceptor Collapse Response, by David Adams and David Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.