    Maintaining Mission Readiness at Mount Morris Dam

    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park rangers and mechanics conduct monthly maintenance testing at Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, March 2, 2026. The testing ensures the dam’s mechanical systems remain fully operational and ready to support flood risk management and public safety missions (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998198
    VIRIN: 260302-A-FB511-8339
    Filename: DOD_111556754
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US

    This work, Maintaining Mission Readiness at Mount Morris Dam, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flood Risk Management
    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area
    USACE
    corps of engineers

