(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Full-frame 312TRS B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    Horizontal full-frame b-roll from the emergency medical response class of the 312th Training Squadron and soldering in the 9S100D course at the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Feb. 27, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 12:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998191
    VIRIN: 260227-F-TB914-8027
    Filename: DOD_111556622
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full-frame 312TRS B-roll, by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire training
    emergency medical response teams
    9S100s
    312TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video