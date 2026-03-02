Vertical 312TRS Technical Training B-roll

Vertical b-roll from the emergency medical response class of the 312th Training Squadron and soldering in the 9S100D course at the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Feb. 27, 2026.
02.27.2026
03.04.2026
B-Roll
GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
