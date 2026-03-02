Sentry South 26-2 - Services

Services personnel assigned to multiple U.S. Air National Guard units prepared and served food at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, during Exercise Sentry South 26-2, a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Dawson Carter)
