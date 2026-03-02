(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles, Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron, HITRON, aircrews train for counter-drug and homeland security operations from Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 23, 2026. HITRON, which deploys armed helicopters aboard Coast Guard cutters to detect, deter and interdict illicit maritime trafficking, recently achieved its 1,000th interdiction, underscoring its mission proficiency and the sustained operational demand for airborne use-of-force capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz, Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998143
    VIRIN: 260123-G-LB502-7004
    Filename: DOD_111556085
    Length: 00:07:37
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
    HITRON Jacksonville
    United States Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Video Production Team (VPT)
    Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron

