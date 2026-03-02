B-Roll: Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron

Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron, HITRON, aircrews train for counter-drug and homeland security operations from Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 23, 2026. HITRON, which deploys armed helicopters aboard Coast Guard cutters to detect, deter and interdict illicit maritime trafficking, recently achieved its 1,000th interdiction, underscoring its mission proficiency and the sustained operational demand for airborne use-of-force capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz, Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez/Released)
01.23.2026
03.04.2026
B-Roll
|998143
|260123-G-LB502-7004
|DOD_111556085
00:07:37
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
