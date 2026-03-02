104th Fighter Wing hockey team competes in Battle of the Bases with rival 103rd Airlift Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 104th Fighter Wing Barnestormer hockey team faced off in their fourth "Battle of the Bases" hockey match against the 103rd Airlift Wing's Flying Yankees, February 28, 2026, at MassMutual Center, Springfield, Mass. This hockey season marks the 50th anniversary since the creation of the team in 1976.