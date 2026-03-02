The 104th Fighter Wing Barnestormer hockey team faced off in their fourth "Battle of the Bases" hockey match against the 103rd Airlift Wing's Flying Yankees, February 28, 2026, at MassMutual Center, Springfield, Mass. This hockey season marks the 50th anniversary since the creation of the team in 1976.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 08:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998125
|VIRIN:
|260228-Z-DY432-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111555963
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing hockey team competes in Battle of the Bases with rival 103rd Airlift Wing, by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
