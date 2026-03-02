(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104th Fighter Wing hockey team competes in Battle of the Bases with rival 103rd Airlift Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Video by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Fighter Wing Barnestormer hockey team faced off in their fourth "Battle of the Bases" hockey match against the 103rd Airlift Wing's Flying Yankees, February 28, 2026, at MassMutual Center, Springfield, Mass. This hockey season marks the 50th anniversary since the creation of the team in 1976.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 08:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998125
    VIRIN: 260228-Z-DY432-2001
    Filename: DOD_111555963
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hockey team competes in Battle of the Bases with rival 103rd Airlift Wing, by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    103rd Airlift Wing
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnestormers
    Air National Guard
    hockey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video