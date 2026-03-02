Gen. Brunson Visits ROK Navy and COC during Cobra Gold 26

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, visits Republic of Korea Navy amphibious landing ship ROKS No Jeok Bong and observes maritime strike operations from the combat operations center during Exercise Cobra Gold in Sattahip, Thailand, March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 05:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998097
|VIRIN:
|260303-F-UJ371-1985
|Filename:
|DOD_111555808
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
