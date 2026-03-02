(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen. Brunson Visits ROK Navy and COC during Cobra Gold 26

    THAILAND

    03.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, visits Republic of Korea Navy amphibious landing ship ROKS No Jeok Bong and observes maritime strike operations from the combat operations center during Exercise Cobra Gold in Sattahip, Thailand, March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 05:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998097
    VIRIN: 260303-F-UJ371-1985
    Filename: DOD_111555808
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Brunson Visits ROK Navy and COC during Cobra Gold 26, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFC
    USFK
    CobraGold
    ROK

