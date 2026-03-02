Cobra Gold 26: Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Civilian and military first responders from Thailand, U.S., and other partner nations attend the annual Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief HADR demonstration in Phantom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand as part of Exercise Cobra Gold, 27 Feb. 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Marco Mayorquin)