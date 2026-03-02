(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 26: Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Demonstration

    PHANOM SARAKHAM, THAILAND

    02.26.2026

    Video by Spc. Marco Mayorquin 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Civilian and military first responders from Thailand, U.S., and other partner nations attend the annual Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief HADR demonstration in Phantom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand as part of Exercise Cobra Gold, 27 Feb. 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Marco Mayorquin)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 04:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998093
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-LV956-1002
    Filename: DOD_111555732
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PHANOM SARAKHAM, TH

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Exercise Cobra Gold

